    Pacific Air Forces delivers COVID-19 mitigation supplies to assist Timor-Leste

    TIMOR-LESTE, TIMOR SEA

    03.31.2022

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen in the Indo-Pacific partnered with the U.S. Embassy Timor-Leste to deliver medical supplies to assist with the mitigation of Covid-19. A large part of the support in prepping and delivering 109 boxes of supplies was performed by Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing out of Yokota Air Base, Japan. Pacific Air Forces’ units and their Airmen have worked for more than seven decades with other countries in the region to maintain a safe, free and open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 20:54
    Photo ID: 7119004
    VIRIN: 220331-F-XX000-1014
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: TIMOR-LESTE, TIMOR SEA
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Timor-Leste
    COVID19

