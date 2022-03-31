Pacific Air Forces delivers COVID-19 mitigation supplies to assist Timor-Leste

U.S. Air Force Airmen in the Indo-Pacific partnered with the U.S. Embassy Timor-Leste to deliver medical supplies to assist with the mitigation of Covid-19. A large part of the support in prepping and delivering 109 boxes of supplies was performed by Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing out of Yokota Air Base, Japan. Pacific Air Forces’ units and their Airmen have worked for more than seven decades with other countries in the region to maintain a safe, free and open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy Photo)

