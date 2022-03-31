Pacific Air Forces delivers COVID-19 mitigation supplies to assist Timor-Leste

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Airmen in the Indo-Pacific partnered with the U.S. Embassy Timor-Leste...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Airmen in the Indo-Pacific partnered with the U.S. Embassy Timor-Leste to deliver medical supplies to assist with the mitigation of Covid-19. A large part of the support in prepping and delivering 109 boxes of supplies was performed by Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing out of Yokota Air Base, Japan. Pacific Air Forces’ units and their Airmen have worked for more than seven decades with other countries in the region to maintain a safe, free and open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Pacific Air Forces Airmen recently delivered 109 boxes of medical supplies and personal protective equipment to the Ministry of Health in Timor-Leste to assist with Covid-19.



Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, led an effort to organize and transport this PPE and medical supplies in support of allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.



“These events were part of a $75,000 Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid project aimed at supporting the mitigation of Covid-19 surges and strengthening our partnership with Timor-Leste,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan Jung, Pacific Air Forces Surgeon General’s Global Health Engagements branch. “To make this possible we coordinated with the U.S. Embassy and provided guidance to the 374th Medical Group and 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron for their support.”



Airmen from the 374th MDG, located at Yokota Air Base, Japan, took charge of reviewing needs of PPE and medications to prepare the necessary orders. Once supplies were ready to go, Airmen from the 374th LRS were responsible for the packing and shipping.



"The efforts from the Airmen at the 374th Medical Support Squadron emphasize the importance of our mission and Yokota Air Base's role across the Indo-Pacific theater," said Lt. Col. Lisa Guzman, 374th Medical Support Squadron commander. "These missions are what our Airmen train for every day, allowing us to support our allies and partners worldwide."



Though the 374th AW was heavily involved with this event, all PACAF Airmen and units work closely with U.S. allies and partners across the region.



“The success of this project highlights our dedication to maintaining medical engagements with our international partners and allies,” said Jung. “We want to continuously build with one another and strengthen our international capabilities.”