    2022 Military Youth of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    2022 Military Youth of the Year

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Charles Tempski, a Fort McCoy, Wis., family member, conducts his interview for Military Youth of the Year in March 2022. Tempski was named Wisconsin Military Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club of America. (Photo contributed by Fort McCoy Child and Youth Services)

