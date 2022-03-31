Keesler celebrates Month of the Military Child with proclamation

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Mays, 81st Mission Support Group deputy commander, reads the Month of the Military Child proclamation outside the Youth Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 31, 2022. The Month of the Military Child is celebrated throughout the month of April. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

