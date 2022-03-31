Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler celebrates Month of the Military Child with proclamation

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Mays, 81st Mission Support Group deputy commander, reads the Month of the Military Child proclamation outside the Youth Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 31, 2022. The Month of the Military Child is celebrated throughout the month of April. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    This work, Keesler celebrates Month of the Military Child with proclamation [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Month of the Military Child
    Air Education and Training Command
    Proclamation Reading

