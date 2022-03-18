BANGKOK, Thailand– U.S. Army Green Berets with 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) execute combat marksmanship training alongside members of the Thailand Counter Terrorist Operation Center March 16-23, 2022. The training sharpened the Special Operations Forces critical combined arms skills, which consisted of pistol and rifle fundamentals, among other advanced shooting techniques. The training provided an opportunity for U.S. SOF to work alongside Thai partners and increase interoperability among the forces. A strong, forward-looking U.S.-Thai defense alliance, rooted in history, helps foster a free and open Indo-Pacific region where all countries in the region enjoy prosperity and peace. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 13:11 Photo ID: 7118313 VIRIN: 220316-A-A4204-1003 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.81 MB Location: BANGKOK, TH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st SFG (A), CTOC train combined arms skills [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.