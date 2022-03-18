Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st SFG (A), CTOC train combined arms skills [Image 3 of 3]

    1st SFG (A), CTOC train combined arms skills

    BANGKOK, THAILAND

    03.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    BANGKOK, Thailand– U.S. Army Green Berets with 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) execute combat marksmanship training alongside members of the Thailand Counter Terrorist Operation Center March 16-23, 2022. The training sharpened the Special Operations Forces critical combined arms skills, which consisted of pistol and rifle fundamentals, among other advanced shooting techniques. The training provided an opportunity for U.S. SOF to work alongside Thai partners and increase interoperability among the forces. A strong, forward-looking U.S.-Thai defense alliance, rooted in history, helps foster a free and open Indo-Pacific region where all countries in the region enjoy prosperity and peace. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 13:11
    Photo ID: 7118313
    VIRIN: 220316-A-A4204-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: BANGKOK, TH 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SFG (A), CTOC train combined arms skills [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st SFG (A), CTOC train combined arms skills
    1st SFG (A), CTOC train combined arms skills
    1st SFG (A), CTOC train combined arms skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    combined arms
    marksmanship
    Green Beret
    1st SFG (A)
    Thailand Counter Terrorist Operation Center
    Indo-pacific partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT