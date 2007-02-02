Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Chief of Staff speaks at ANG Commander Leadership Course

    Air Force Chief of Staff speaks at ANG Commander Leadership Course

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2007

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., listens to a question during the Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course at the Pentagon, Va., March 22. Hosted annually, the leadership course provides upcoming leaders throughout the Air National Guard senior leader perspectives from across the Air Force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2007
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Photo by SSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS

