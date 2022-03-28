TROMSO, Norway (March 28, 2022) Quartermaster 2nd Class Daniel Draughon raises the ensign aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) as the ship departs port in Tromso, Norway, March 28, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 04:08 Photo ID: 7117592 VIRIN: 220328-N-CJ510-0020 Resolution: 5011x3872 Size: 753.69 KB Location: TROMSO, NO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.