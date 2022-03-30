Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald Search and Rescue Training [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Fitzgerald Search and Rescue Training

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caitlin Coyle 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    ARABIAN SEA (March 30, 2022) Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) lower Ens. Luke Mayer during search and rescue swimmer training in the Arabian Sea, March 30. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fitzgerald Search and Rescue Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet

