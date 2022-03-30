ARABIAN SEA (March 30, 2022) Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) lower Ens. Luke Mayer during search and rescue swimmer training in the Arabian Sea, March 30. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 04:06 Photo ID: 7117590 VIRIN: 220330-N-CE463-1050 Resolution: 5397x3598 Size: 958.35 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Fitzgerald Search and Rescue Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.