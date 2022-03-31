Oil Spill Training at CFAS

Engineman 1st Class Leif Nelson and Engineman 2nd Class Joshua Burchett prepare a boom during oil spill response training at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) March 31, 2022. Oil spill response training is conducted regularly to enhance responders’ ability to rapidly control, contain, and cleanup an oil spill and minimize its impact on operations and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

