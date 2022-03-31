Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oil Spill Training at CFAS [Image 1 of 3]

    Oil Spill Training at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Engineman 1st Class Leif Nelson and Engineman 2nd Class Joshua Burchett prepare a boom during oil spill response training at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) March 31, 2022. Oil spill response training is conducted regularly to enhance responders’ ability to rapidly control, contain, and cleanup an oil spill and minimize its impact on operations and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 02:31
    Photo ID: 7117551
    VIRIN: 220331-N-CA060-1007
    Resolution: 5228x3485
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oil Spill Training at CFAS [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oil Spill Training at CFAS
    Oil Spill Training at CFAS
    Oil Spill Training at CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Port Operations
    CFAS
    Sailors
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT