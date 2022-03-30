Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delaware sailors visit vets during Wilmington port visit [Image 3 of 8]

    Delaware sailors visit vets during Wilmington port visit

    WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    220330-N-YG157-1010 WILMINGTON, Delaware (March 30, 2022) – Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Kerekes, an auxiliary machinist assigned to the fast-attack Virginia-class submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791), shares stories with Army veteran Richard Fersch during a visit to the residents of the Community Living Center at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilmington, Delaware March 30, 2022. Delaware’s 132-man crew transited to Wilmington to participate in week-long commemoration events in honor of the boat’s commissioning ceremony that took place administratively in April 2020 due to COVID restrictions at the time. Delaware, the seventh U.S Navy ship and first submarine named after the first U.S. state of Delaware, is a flexible, multi-mission platform designed to carry out the seven core competencies of the submarine force: anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; delivery of special operations forces; strike warfare; irregular warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and mine warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota David)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 21:16
    Photo ID: 7117424
    VIRIN: 220330-N-YG157-1010
    Resolution: 5836x3623
    Size: 10.26 MB
    Location: WILMINGTON, DE, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delaware sailors visit vets during Wilmington port visit [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Delaware sailors visit vets during Wilmington port visit
    Delaware sailors visit vets during Wilmington port visit
    Delaware sailors visit vets during Wilmington port visit
    Delaware sailors visit vets during Wilmington port visit
    Delaware sailors visit vets during Wilmington port visit
    Delaware sailors visit vets during Wilmington port visit
    Delaware sailors visit vets during Wilmington port visit
    Delaware sailors visit vets during Wilmington port visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Delaware sailors visit vets during Wilmington port visit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wilmington
    commissioning
    Submarine
    USS Delaware

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT