Delaware sailors visit vets during Wilmington port visit

220330-N-YG157-1010 WILMINGTON, Delaware (March 30, 2022) – Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Kerekes, an auxiliary machinist assigned to the fast-attack Virginia-class submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791), shares stories with Army veteran Richard Fersch during a visit to the residents of the Community Living Center at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilmington, Delaware March 30, 2022. Delaware’s 132-man crew transited to Wilmington to participate in week-long commemoration events in honor of the boat’s commissioning ceremony that took place administratively in April 2020 due to COVID restrictions at the time. Delaware, the seventh U.S Navy ship and first submarine named after the first U.S. state of Delaware, is a flexible, multi-mission platform designed to carry out the seven core competencies of the submarine force: anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; delivery of special operations forces; strike warfare; irregular warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and mine warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota David)

