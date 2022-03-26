Airmen assigned to Dyess Air Force Base participate in a candle lighting ceremony during the Chief Induction Ceremony in Abilene, Texas, March 26, 2022. During the candle lighting ceremony, enlisted Airmen from the pay grades of E-1 through E-9 lit candles corresponding with the Airman’s rank, representing the progression throughout a chief master sergeant’s career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 16:58
|Photo ID:
|7117017
|VIRIN:
|220326-F-TK640-1126
|Resolution:
|5009x3333
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess celebrates Airmen selected for top enlisted rank in Chief Master Sergeant Induction Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT