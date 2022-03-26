Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dyess celebrates Airmen selected for top enlisted rank in Chief Master Sergeant Induction Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Dyess celebrates Airmen selected for top enlisted rank in Chief Master Sergeant Induction Ceremony

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to Dyess Air Force Base participate in a candle lighting ceremony during the Chief Induction Ceremony in Abilene, Texas, March 26, 2022. During the candle lighting ceremony, enlisted Airmen from the pay grades of E-1 through E-9 lit candles corresponding with the Airman’s rank, representing the progression throughout a chief master sergeant’s career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 16:58
    Photo ID: 7117017
    VIRIN: 220326-F-TK640-1126
    Resolution: 5009x3333
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: ABILENE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess celebrates Airmen selected for top enlisted rank in Chief Master Sergeant Induction Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dyess celebrates Airmen selected for top enlisted rank in Chief Master Sergeant Induction Ceremony
    Dyess celebrates Airmen selected for top enlisted rank in Chief Master Sergeant Induction Ceremony
    Dyess celebrates Airmen selected for top enlisted rank in Chief Master Sergeant Induction Ceremony
    Dyess celebrates Airmen selected for top enlisted rank in Chief Master Sergeant Induction Ceremony
    Dyess celebrates Airmen selected for top enlisted rank in Chief Master Sergeant Induction Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Chief Master Sergeant
    Dyess Air Force Base
    Career Progression
    Chief Induction Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT