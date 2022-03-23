Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC Annual Award Winners [Image 6 of 7]

    AFMC Annual Award Winners

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, speaks during the AFMC Annual Excellence Awards Banquet on March 23, 2022, in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Airmen, military and civilian, from AFMC centers around the Air Force, as well as those assigned to Space Force, competed in 17 categories, with winners moving on to the Air Force level. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

