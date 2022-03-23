AFMC Annual Award Winners

Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, speaks during the AFMC Annual Excellence Awards Banquet on March 23, 2022, in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Airmen, military and civilian, from AFMC centers around the Air Force, as well as those assigned to Space Force, competed in 17 categories, with winners moving on to the Air Force level. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

