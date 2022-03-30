Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Troop Support sets events to observe Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    DLA Troop Support sets events to observe Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support senior leadership signed a proclamation that proclaims April 2022 as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month. There are a number of activities and learning opportunities planned for the workforce throughout the month to support the Department of Defense’s 2022 SAAPM theme of, “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 14:33
    Photo ID: 7116760
    VIRIN: 220330-D-OH989-0003
    Resolution: 3536x2191
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Troop Support sets events to observe Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLA Troop Support sets events to observe Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    DLA Troop Support
    Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support
    SAAPM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT