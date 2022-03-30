The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support senior leadership signed a proclamation that proclaims April 2022 as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month. There are a number of activities and learning opportunities planned for the workforce throughout the month to support the Department of Defense’s 2022 SAAPM theme of, “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.”
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 14:33
|Photo ID:
|7116760
|VIRIN:
|220330-D-OH989-0003
|Resolution:
|3536x2191
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Troop Support sets events to observe Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
