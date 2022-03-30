The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support senior leadership signed a proclamation that proclaims April 2022 as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month. There are a number of activities and learning opportunities planned for the workforce throughout the month to support the Department of Defense’s 2022 SAAPM theme of, “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 14:33 Photo ID: 7116760 VIRIN: 220330-D-OH989-0003 Resolution: 3536x2191 Size: 1.72 MB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Troop Support sets events to observe Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.