    220330-N-N0148-1001 [Image 2 of 2]

    220330-N-N0148-1001

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Adriana De Hoyos 

    Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

    Kevin MCCLAM disappeared from his home in Goose Creek, SC. He was last seen playing video games in his home during the early morning house of March 30, 1997. He has not been seen or heard of since. However, his clothing was found at a nearby construction site.

    This work, 220330-N-N0148-1001 [Image 2 of 2], by Adriana De Hoyos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

