    Stand-downs garner stand-out results

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Pam Goodhart 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    220304-A-BS696-0682
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, and Sgt. Maj. Ekondua Amoke, depot and installation Sergeant Major, LEAD, meet with employees during a quality stand-down. The Directorate of Product Assurance and the Directorate of Industrial Operations at LEAD are engaging in consistent collaboration to ensure compliance to the AS9100D/AS9110C Quality Management Systems. In order to maintain compliance, DPA personnel conduct regular stand-downs with DIO employees to evaluate current processes for alignment to AS9100D and AS9100C QMSs.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 13:00
    VIRIN: 220304-A-BS696-0682
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US 
    This work, Stand-downs garner stand-out results [Image 2 of 2], by Pam Goodhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LEAD
    AMCOM
    AS9100
    Quality Management Systems

