220304-A-BS696-0682
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, and Sgt. Maj. Ekondua Amoke, depot and installation Sergeant Major, LEAD, meet with employees during a quality stand-down. The Directorate of Product Assurance and the Directorate of Industrial Operations at LEAD are engaging in consistent collaboration to ensure compliance to the AS9100D/AS9110C Quality Management Systems. In order to maintain compliance, DPA personnel conduct regular stand-downs with DIO employees to evaluate current processes for alignment to AS9100D and AS9100C QMSs.
(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)
|03.04.2022
|03.30.2022 13:00
|220304-A-BS696-0682
|CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US
Stand-downs garner stand-out results
