Camp Casey Paintball Tournament

220326-A-DZ781-0001 South Korea (March 26, 2022) Military personnel and civilians compete in a paintball tournament in conjunction with the MWR. The Camp Casey Outdoor Recreation Center held a paintball tournament Saturday, drawing participants from across the peninsula. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

