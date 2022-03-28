Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VQ-1 and VQ-81 Unit Exchange [Image 4 of 5]

    VQ-1 and VQ-81 Unit Exchange

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (March 28, 2022) – Capt. Hiroshi Miyaji, commanding officer of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Air Reconnaissance Squadron EIGHT ONE (VQ-81), poses for a photo with Cmdr. David Van Kampen, commanding officer of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron ONE (VQ-1) during Raijin 22-1, an annual unit exchange. Based out of Whidbey Island, Washington, the VQ-1 “World Watchers” are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts naval operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Hattell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 01:17
    Photo ID: 7115432
    VIRIN: 220328-N-PQ586-1139
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VQ-1 and VQ-81 Unit Exchange [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VQ-1 and VQ-81 Unit Exchange
    VQ-1 and VQ-81 Unit Exchange
    VQ-1 and VQ-81 Unit Exchange
    VQ-1 and VQ-81 Unit Exchange
    VQ-1 and VQ-81 Unit Exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OKINAWA
    JMSDF
    USNAVY
    VQ1
    VQ81

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT