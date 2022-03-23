Weapons training onboard NAF Atsugi

220323-N-VI040-1117 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (March 23, 2022) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noah Ogun, from Atlanta, Ga., provides proper handling training of the M18 pistol to Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers during a joint weapons training course at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Security Forces Weapons Department. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

