    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weapons training onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 8 of 9]

    Weapons training onboard NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220323-N-VI040-1117 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (March 23, 2022) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noah Ogun, from Atlanta, Ga., provides proper handling training of the M18 pistol to Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers during a joint weapons training course at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Security Forces Weapons Department. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 01:07
    Photo ID: 7115389
    VIRIN: 220323-N-VI040-1117
    Resolution: 6609x4411
    Size: 14.69 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons training onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Weapons Training
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    JGSDF
    USN
    U.S. Navy

