    2022 Vietnam Veterans recognition ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    2022 Vietnam Veterans recognition ceremony

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Morales 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    A U.S. veteran attends a Vietnam veterans recognition ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Mar. 29, 2022. The ceremony is a part of the national effort to thank Vietnam veterans for their service and sacrifice. The Navy Exchange on Joint Base MDL has been holding this ceremony annually since 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morales)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 15:17
    Photo ID: 7114060
    VIRIN: 220329-F-QU646-1007
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 13.16 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    This work, 2022 Vietnam Veterans recognition ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Joseph Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vietnam Veterans

    Recognition Ceremony

    JBMDL

    Vietnam Veterans
    Recognition Ceremony
    JBMDL
    NSA Lakehurst

