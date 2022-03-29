2022 Vietnam Veterans recognition ceremony

A U.S. veteran attends a Vietnam veterans recognition ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Mar. 29, 2022. The ceremony is a part of the national effort to thank Vietnam veterans for their service and sacrifice. The Navy Exchange on Joint Base MDL has been holding this ceremony annually since 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morales)

