A U.S. veteran attends a Vietnam veterans recognition ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Mar. 29, 2022. The ceremony is a part of the national effort to thank Vietnam veterans for their service and sacrifice. The Navy Exchange on Joint Base MDL has been holding this ceremony annually since 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 15:17
|Photo ID:
|7114060
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-QU646-1007
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|13.16 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Vietnam Veterans recognition ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Joseph Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
