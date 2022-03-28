AETC Museum tour

William "Bill" Manchester, Director Airman Training Complex and Air Education and Training Command curator shows the archive and filing system for all museum items located at the Airman's Heritage Museum storage building Mar. 28, 2022, Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 Photo ID: 7113784 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US