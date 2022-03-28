William "Bill" Manchester, Director Airman Training Complex and Air Education and Training Command curator shows the archive and filing system for all museum items located at the Airman's Heritage Museum storage building Mar. 28, 2022, Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 12:23
|Photo ID:
|7113784
|VIRIN:
|220328-F-FV908-168
|Resolution:
|6173x4115
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AETC Museum tour [Image 7 of 7], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT