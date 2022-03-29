The 117th Air Control Squadron is a Georgia Air National Guard air control
unit headquartered at Hunter Army Airfield. They provides theater command
with air battle management, radar surveillance, air space control and long
haul communication capabilities to plan and execute combined air operations.
The women of this unit are an essential piece to the squadron's success.
Hunter Army Airfield garrison is proud to have them as a tenant unit and
honors their sacrifice and acknowledges their individual contributions as
they ensure the security of our air space and react to local and national
emergencies.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 10:47
|Photo ID:
|7113537
|VIRIN:
|220329-A-DM187-099
|Resolution:
|5355x4000
|Size:
|6.62 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women of 117th Air Control Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT