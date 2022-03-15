Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint training with 58th, 42nd APS and 103rd Airlift Wing [Image 2 of 3]

    Joint training with 58th, 42nd APS and 103rd Airlift Wing

    CHICOPEE, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by W.C. Pope 

    439th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Joint training with Westover's 58th Aerial Port Squadron, 42nd Aerial Port Squadron, and the 103rd Airlift Wing on March 14. C-130 aircraft practice airdrops on the north end of base, Aerial Porters from all units participated.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
