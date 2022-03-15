Joint training with Westover's 58th Aerial Port Squadron, 42nd Aerial Port Squadron, and the 103rd Airlift Wing on March 14. C-130 aircraft practice airdrops on the north end of base, Aerial Porters from all units participated.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 09:37
|Photo ID:
|7113399
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-YC822-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|CHICOPEE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint training with 58th, 42nd APS and 103rd Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 3], by W.C. Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
