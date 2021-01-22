Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army paratrooper with the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepares to exit a C-17 Globemaster III during a static-line jump for Exercise Rainier War 22A at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 24, 2022. Rainier War is a semi-annual, large readiness exercise led by the 62nd Airlift Wing. It is designed to train aircrews under realistic scenarios that support a full spectrum readiness operations against modern threats and replicate today’s contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 19:01
    Photo ID: 7112713
    VIRIN: 220324-F-CP748-1015
    Resolution: 3473x2481
    Size: 1021.8 KB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready, set, jump! [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLM
    JBER
    62AW
    Team McChord
    Rainier War 22A
    4-25Infantry

