    SMA Grinston visits 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team [Image 3 of 4]

    SMA Grinston visits 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Spc. Tanner Dibble 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Sergeant Major of Army Michael Grinston visited soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division to discuss the future of the army.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 16:38
    Photo ID: 7112532
    VIRIN: 220328-A-FG676-846
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.28 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA Grinston visits 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SMA Grinston visits 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
