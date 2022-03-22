Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACE Team Completes On-Site Review of Seven CIWT Courses [Image 1 of 2]

    ACE Team Completes On-Site Review of Seven CIWT Courses

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Kurt Van Slooten 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    During the in brief for the Center for Information Warfare Training American Council on Education review, Intelligence Specialist Chief Clora Bennett, CIWT’s cyber intelligence training manager, provided a brief overview of the Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst course the ACE team would be reviewing, on Corry Station, Mar. 22, 2022.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 12:19
    Photo ID: 7111964
    VIRIN: 220322-N-WZ128-1001
    Resolution: 2699x1382
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    This work, ACE Team Completes On-Site Review of Seven CIWT Courses [Image 2 of 2], by Kurt Van Slooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NETC
    CIWT
    ACE Review

