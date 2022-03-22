During the in brief for the Center for Information Warfare Training American Council on Education review, Intelligence Specialist Chief Clora Bennett, CIWT’s cyber intelligence training manager, provided a brief overview of the Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst course the ACE team would be reviewing, on Corry Station, Mar. 22, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 12:19 Photo ID: 7111964 VIRIN: 220322-N-WZ128-1001 Resolution: 2699x1382 Size: 1.35 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACE Team Completes On-Site Review of Seven CIWT Courses [Image 2 of 2], by Kurt Van Slooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.