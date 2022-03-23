A target as seen through a spotting scope of an instructor from the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School during the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) International Sniper Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 23, 2022. Twenty-one teams competed in the the 13th annual USASOC International Sniper Competition where instructors from the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School designed a series of events that challenged the two-person teams’ ability to work together, firing range, speed and accuracy in varied types of environments. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 08:33 Photo ID: 7111532 VIRIN: 220323-A-OP908-813 Resolution: 3600x2603 Size: 9.82 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 USASOC International Sniper Competition [Image 2 of 2], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.