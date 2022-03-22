Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 USASOC International Sniper Competition [Image 7 of 11]

    2022 USASOC International Sniper Competition

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A competitor in the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) International Sniper Competition, makes an adjustment to a rifle scope prior to engaging long-distance targets at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 22, 2022. Twenty-one teams competed in the the 13th annual USASOC International Sniper Competition where instructors from the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School designed a series of events that challenged the two-person team's ability to work together with speed and accuracy while engaging targets from multiple distances in varied types of environments. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 07:21
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
