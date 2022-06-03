Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson Hawaii National Guard visit [Image 3 of 12]

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson Hawaii National Guard visit

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, visits with Hawaii National Guard members, Kauai, Hawaii, March 6, 2022. This image was acquired using a cellular device. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 22:21
    Photo ID: 7111187
    VIRIN: 220306-Z-DZ751-1054
    Resolution: 3300x1856
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Daniel Hokanson Hawaii National Guard visit [Image 12 of 12], by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    Hawaii National Guard
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    National Guard
    Daniel Hokanson
    troop visit

