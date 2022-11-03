Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spearhead 3-227th AHB Saber Strike 2022 [Image 4 of 4]

    Spearhead 3-227th AHB Saber Strike 2022

    SLIAč AIRBASE, SLOVAKIA

    03.11.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Rene Ramirez 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Sliač Airbase, Slovakia - Spearhead 3-227TH AHB conducted Air Assault and
    Aerial Sustainment operations with the Slovakian
    rotary wing element throughout Saber Strike 22 to
    improve interoperability with our partnered
    nations. This training resulted in an increase of
    combat power and combat readiness within our
    crews, equipment, and aircraft in a winter austere
    environment.

