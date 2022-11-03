Sliač Airbase, Slovakia - Spearhead 3-227TH AHB conducted Air Assault and
Aerial Sustainment operations with the Slovakian
rotary wing element throughout Saber Strike 22 to
improve interoperability with our partnered
nations. This training resulted in an increase of
combat power and combat readiness within our
crews, equipment, and aircraft in a winter austere
environment.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2022 09:02
|Photo ID:
|7110811
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-PP295-205
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|967.88 KB
|Location:
|SLIAč AIRBASE, SK
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spearhead 3-227th AHB Saber Strike 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Rene Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT