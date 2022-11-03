Sliač Airbase, Slovakia - Spearhead 3-227TH AHB conducted Air Assault and

Aerial Sustainment operations with the Slovakian

rotary wing element throughout Saber Strike 22 to

improve interoperability with our partnered

nations. This training resulted in an increase of

combat power and combat readiness within our

crews, equipment, and aircraft in a winter austere

environment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 09:02 Photo ID: 7110811 VIRIN: 220311-A-PP295-205 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 967.88 KB Location: SLIAč AIRBASE, SK Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spearhead 3-227th AHB Saber Strike 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Rene Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.