Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Sailors use a desmoking kit during a general quarter’s exercise aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 26, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Parker)

