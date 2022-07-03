Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Culinary Specialists Support Salaknib 2022 [Image 1 of 5]

    Culinary Specialists Support Salaknib 2022

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pacific culinary specialists assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepare meals during Salaknib 2022, at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 07, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two long standing partner nations. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Culinary Specialists Support Salaknib 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    US Army Pacific
    Philippines
    ExerciseSK
    Salaknib
    Salaknib2022

