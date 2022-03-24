Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    53d EOD SST [Image 3 of 6]

    53d EOD SST

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    71st Ordnance Group (EOD)

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians within 53rd Ordnance Company, 3rd Ordnance Battalion, 71st Ordnance Group, practice various techniques during Special Operations Forces (SOF) Support Training (SST) in Yakima, Washington, 24 March, 2022. It is important for the EOD community to incorporate SOF support training so EOD techs can better understand their counterparts on the battlefield during deployments. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 53d EOD SST [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

