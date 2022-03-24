53d EOD SST

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians within 53rd Ordnance Company, 3rd Ordnance Battalion, 71st Ordnance Group, practice various techniques during Special Operations Forces (SOF) Support Training (SST) in Yakima, Washington, 24 March, 2022. It is important for the EOD community to incorporate SOF support training so EOD techs can better understand their counterparts on the battlefield during deployments. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar).

