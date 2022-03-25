Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meet with Paratroopers in the 82nd Airborne Division

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meet with Paratroopers in the 82nd Airborne Division

    POLAND

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Gerald Holman 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meet with Paratroopers in the 82nd Airborne Division , on March 25, 2022 in Rzeszów , Poland. The 82nd Airborne Division serves as the nation’s Immediate Response Force, and maintains an ironclad commitment to our Allies and partners. (U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. Gerald Holman)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 10:11
    Photo ID: 7110501
    VIRIN: 220325-A-QF493-552
    Location: PL
    This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meet with Paratroopers in the 82nd Airborne Division [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Gerald Holman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Europeansupport2022 #Strongertogether #USArmy #EUCOM #WeAreNATO #82ndAirborneDivision #SecDefAustin

