Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meet with Paratroopers in the 82nd Airborne Division , on March 25, 2022 in Rzeszów , Poland. The 82nd Airborne Division serves as the nation’s Immediate Response Force, and maintains an ironclad commitment to our Allies and partners. (U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. Gerald Holman)

Date Taken: 03.25.2022