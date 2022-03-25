Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Joseph R. Biden Jr. visit Paratroopers in the 82nd Airborne Division in Poland [Image 3 of 3]

    President Joseph R. Biden Jr. visit Paratroopers in the 82nd Airborne Division in Poland

    POLAND

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Gerald Holman 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    President Joseph R. Biden Jr. visit Paratroopers in the 82nd Airborne Division at the barbershop in G2A, on March 25, 2022 in Rzeszów , Poland. The 82nd Airborne Division serves as the nation’s Immediate Response Force, and maintains an ironclad commitment to our Allies and partners. (U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. Gerald Holman)

    #Europeansupport2022 #Strongertogether #USArmy #EUCOM #WeAreNATO #82ndAirborneDivision

