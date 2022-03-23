Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler Education Fair [Image 3 of 3]

    Keesler Education Fair

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Marines tour booths at the Education Fair in the Exchange on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 24, 2022. The fair featured over 20 colleges distributing degree program information for military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 15:42
    Photo ID: 7109490
    VIRIN: 220323-F-LS100-1059
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler Education Fair [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    college
    education
    training

