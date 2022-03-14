Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Winter Mountain Operator Course [Image 2 of 3]

    Special Operations Winter Mountain Operator Course

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Isaih Vega 

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook crew chief assigned to 4th Infantry Division, conducts radio checks with pilot in Gunnison Co., March 14, 2022. Special Operations Winter Mountain Training Center hosted a field training exercise as the final event for the Special Operations Winter Mountain Operator Course with help of 4th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Isaih Vega)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 15:47
    Photo ID: 7109457
    VIRIN: 220315-A-DK680-0004
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 12.52 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Operations Winter Mountain Operator Course [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Isaih Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCOM
    USASOC
    SOWMOC
    10th Special Force Group (Airborne)

