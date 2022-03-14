U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook crew chief assigned to 4th Infantry Division, conducts radio checks with pilot in Gunnison Co., March 14, 2022. Special Operations Winter Mountain Training Center hosted a field training exercise as the final event for the Special Operations Winter Mountain Operator Course with help of 4th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Isaih Vega)

