    “Home of the Ultimate Weapon” hosts USARC Conference [Image 7 of 7]

    “Home of the Ultimate Weapon” hosts USARC Conference

    ARMY SUPPORT ACTIVITY FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, 63rd Readiness Division, speaks during a Garrison Commanders Conference on March 23, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst N.J. The Army Support Activity Fort Dix hosted the conference to allow senior leaders to collaborate and discuss training, infrastructure, quality of life improvements and ways to enhance training capabilities across the U.S. Army Reserve.

    &ldquo;Home of the Ultimate Weapon&rdquo; hosts USARC Conference

