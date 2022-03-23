Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, 63rd Readiness Division, speaks during a Garrison Commanders Conference on March 23, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst N.J. The Army Support Activity Fort Dix hosted the conference to allow senior leaders to collaborate and discuss training, infrastructure, quality of life improvements and ways to enhance training capabilities across the U.S. Army Reserve.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 15:58
|Photo ID:
|7109439
|VIRIN:
|230322-F-BW403-1124
|Resolution:
|4988x3319
|Size:
|15.37 MB
|Location:
|ARMY SUPPORT ACTIVITY FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “Home of the Ultimate Weapon” hosts USARC Conference [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Home of the Ultimate Weapon” hosts USARC Conference
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT