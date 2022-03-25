APS-2 Zutendaal operations officer highlighted during Women’s History Month with her team

Army Cpt. Julie McCabe is the operations officer at Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She said everything the Zutendaal APS-2 worksite does is a piece of the bigger Army puzzle. We’re providing the very best Army products to units deployed here or rotational units coming to Europe to support various exercises, she added.

