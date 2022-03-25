Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    APS-2 Zutendaal operations officer highlighted during Women’s History Month with her team [Image 2 of 2]

    APS-2 Zutendaal operations officer highlighted during Women’s History Month with her team

    ZUTENDAAL, BELGIUM

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Cpt. Julie McCabe is the operations officer at Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She said everything the Zutendaal APS-2 worksite does is a piece of the bigger Army puzzle. We’re providing the very best Army products to units deployed here or rotational units coming to Europe to support various exercises, she added.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 09:27
    Photo ID: 7108781
    VIRIN: 220325-A-SM279-818
    Resolution: 2317x3174
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: ZUTENDAAL, BE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APS-2 Zutendaal operations officer highlighted during Women’s History Month with her team [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    APS-2 Zutendaal operations officer highlighted during Women’s History Month with her team
    APS-2 Zutendaal operations officer highlighted during Women’s History Month with her team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    APS-2 Zutendaal operations officer highlighted during Women&rsquo;s History Month with her team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPreposionedStock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT