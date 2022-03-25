Army Cpt. Julie McCabe is the operations officer at Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Before being assigned to Zutendaal, McCabe was the commander of the Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade (Rakkasans), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 09:27 Photo ID: 7108780 VIRIN: 220325-A-SM279-745 Resolution: 1581x2208 Size: 295.28 KB Location: ZUTENDAAL, BE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, APS-2 Zutendaal operations officer highlighted during Women’s History Month with her team [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.