    APS-2 Zutendaal operations officer highlighted during Women’s History Month with her team [Image 1 of 2]

    APS-2 Zutendaal operations officer highlighted during Women’s History Month with her team

    ZUTENDAAL, BELGIUM

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Cpt. Julie McCabe is the operations officer at Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Before being assigned to Zutendaal, McCabe was the commander of the Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade (Rakkasans), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

