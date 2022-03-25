Army Cpt. Julie McCabe is the operations officer at Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Before being assigned to Zutendaal, McCabe was the commander of the Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade (Rakkasans), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 09:27
|Photo ID:
|7108780
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-SM279-745
|Resolution:
|1581x2208
|Size:
|295.28 KB
|Location:
|ZUTENDAAL, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, APS-2 Zutendaal operations officer highlighted during Women’s History Month with her team [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
APS-2 Zutendaal operations officer highlighted during Women’s History Month with her team
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT