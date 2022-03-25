Abraham Lincoln arrives in the Philippines

MANILA BAY, Philippines (March 25, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Wade Lowe, First Lieutenant of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), supervises an anchor chain drop during a sea-and-anchor detail in the fo’c’sle aboard Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)
