Abraham Lincoln arrives in the Philippines

MANILA BAY, Philippines (March 25, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits through Manila Bay, Philippines for a port visit. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)

