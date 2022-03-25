Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNC/CFC/USFK Change of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7]

    UNC/CFC/USFK Change of Responsibility

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, receives the USFK Colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Walter A. Tagalicud, outgoing UNC/CFC/USFK Senior Enlisted Advisor, at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 25, 2022.
    Gen. LaCamera hosted the change of responsibility where Command Sgt. Maj. Jack H. Love assumed responsibility as the triple-hatted senior enlisted advisor. The ceremony also included Tagalicud’s retirement after 36 years of service to the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 00:42
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNC/CFC/USFK Change of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Kris Bonet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

