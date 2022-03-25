Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, receives the USFK Colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Walter A. Tagalicud, outgoing UNC/CFC/USFK Senior Enlisted Advisor, at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 25, 2022.

Gen. LaCamera hosted the change of responsibility where Command Sgt. Maj. Jack H. Love assumed responsibility as the triple-hatted senior enlisted advisor. The ceremony also included Tagalicud’s retirement after 36 years of service to the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 00:42 Photo ID: 7108426 VIRIN: 220325-A-CI827-0129 Resolution: 6446x3822 Size: 1.45 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNC/CFC/USFK Change of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Kris Bonet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.