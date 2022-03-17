Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Special Forces train helo-cast with Thai Special Forces during HG 22 [Image 9 of 9]

    1st Special Forces train helo-cast with Thai Special Forces during HG 22

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin 

    Hanuman Guardian

    A Royal Thai Army Special Forces Soldier (right) and a U.S. Army Soldier, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) (left) prepare to jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter as part of helo-cast training during Hanuman Guardian 2022 in Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 18, 2022. HG 22 provides a venue for both the United States and the RTA to advance interoperability and increase partner capacity in planning and executing complex and realistic multinational force and combined task force operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin) (Photos have been edited for security purposes)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 21:14
    Photo ID: 7108196
    VIRIN: 220318-A-LY216-1002
    Resolution: 7779x5464
    Size: 17.58 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Special Forces train helo-cast with Thai Special Forces during HG 22 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    helicopter
    Special forces
    helo cast
    soccom
    indo pacific command
    hanuman guardian 22

