A Royal Thai Army Special Forces Soldier (right) and a U.S. Army Soldier, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) (left) prepare to jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter as part of helo-cast training during Hanuman Guardian 2022 in Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 18, 2022. HG 22 provides a venue for both the United States and the RTA to advance interoperability and increase partner capacity in planning and executing complex and realistic multinational force and combined task force operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin) (Photos have been edited for security purposes)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 21:14
|Photo ID:
|7108196
|VIRIN:
|220318-A-LY216-1002
|Resolution:
|7779x5464
|Size:
|17.58 MB
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Special Forces train helo-cast with Thai Special Forces during HG 22 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
