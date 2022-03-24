U.S. Air Force Maj. Heather Sealover, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, competes during a women's 50-meter breaststroke race during a swimming competition at the Blossom Aquatics Center, San Antonio, Texas on March 24, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill or injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 19:47
|Photo ID:
|7108064
|VIRIN:
|220324-F-LO539-0675
|Resolution:
|3711x2087
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Swimming Competition [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
