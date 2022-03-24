U.S. Air Force Maj. Heather Sealover, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, competes during a women's 50-meter breaststroke race during a swimming competition at the Blossom Aquatics Center, San Antonio, Texas on March 24, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill or injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 19:47 Photo ID: 7108064 VIRIN: 220324-F-LO539-0675 Resolution: 3711x2087 Size: 3.75 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFW2 Swimming Competition [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.