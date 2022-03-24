Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kris Mullins: Making Her Story Part of Mobile District's History [Image 2 of 2]

    Kris Mullins: Making Her Story Part of Mobile District's History

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Kris Mullins and her teammates pose for a group photo during her deployment to Afghanistan. Mullins said her deployment to Afghanistan has been one of the highlights of her career. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 17:01
    Photo ID: 7107837
    VIRIN: 220324-A-ZZ999-002
    Resolution: 720x371
    Size: 82.13 KB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kris Mullins: Making Her Story Part of Mobile District's History [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kris Mullins: Making Her Story Part of Mobile District's History
    Kris Mullins: Making Her Story Part of Mobile District's History

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kris Mullins: Making Her Story Part of Mobile District's History

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mobile Delivers Mobile District Mobile Alabama SAD USACE People

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT