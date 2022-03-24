NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (Mar. 24th, 2022) – The Royal Navy frigate HMS Portland (F79) arrives at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Mar. 24th, 2022. HMS Portland is visiting Naval Station Mayport for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 15:12
|Photo ID:
|7107677
|VIRIN:
|220324-N-KY668-1044
|Resolution:
|6663x3381
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HMS Portland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
