    HMS Portland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport [Image 3 of 3]

    HMS Portland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Collins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (Mar. 24th, 2022) – The Royal Navy frigate HMS Portland (F79) arrives at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Mar. 24th, 2022. HMS Portland is visiting Naval Station Mayport for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 15:12
    Photo ID: 7107677
    VIRIN: 220324-N-KY668-1044
    Resolution: 6663x3381
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMS Portland Arrives at Naval Station Mayport [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Florida
    NAVSTA Mayport
    Royal Fleet
    HMS

