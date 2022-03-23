Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Shield 2022 [Image 1 of 2]

    Cyber Shield 2022

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jeffrey Reno 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Cyber Shield 22 Main Planning Conference at Professional Education Center, Col. Leland Blanchard speaks to Cyber Shield staff for the nation’s premiere unclassified cyber training exercise, involves more than 500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen throughout the nation along with interagency partners from all levels of government and cyber leaders ranging from high-tech corporations to local utilities. (Photo by: Army National Guard SSG. Jeffrey D. Reno)

