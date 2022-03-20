Soldiers from the 9th Chemical Company (Technical Escort) and Airmen from the Air Force Reserve’s 446th Air Wing proved their mettle during Operation Iron Flight, an exercise designed to practice packaging and transporting Weapons of Mass Destruction material during combat operations. The Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington-based 9th Chemical Company is assigned to the 110th Chemical Battalion (Technical Escort), 48th Chemical Brigade and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command. U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Kenneth L. Greene Jr.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 10:45
|Photo ID:
|7107108
|VIRIN:
|032422-A-A4433-003
|Resolution:
|3045x1665
|Size:
|935.95 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
Army Chemical Company trains for technical escort mission with Air Force Reserve Wing
