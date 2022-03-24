Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/6 French Integration [Image 3 of 3]

    3/6 French Integration

    NARVIK, 2, NORWAY

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Alexander Ransom 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    French Army Chief of Staff of the 1st Marine Infantry Regiment (left) and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Ryan Gordinier (right) coordinate troop movement during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Narvik, Norway, March 24, 2022. Gordinier is the commanding officer of 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander Ransom)

    NATO
    Arctic
    Cold Response
    2D Anglico
    ADET
    CR22

