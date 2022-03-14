Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Ens. Amanda Clark, from Las Vegas, assigned to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Atlantic, left, and Yeoman 1st Class Jazzette Bailey, from Sparta, Georgia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), participate in a Girl Scout Friendship Circle with the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, March 14, 2022. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. The Fleet Outreach Ambassador Team is a delegation of hand-selected Sailors who interact with the community by sharing their experiences and stories to help citizens better understand the Navy and its role in national security. During their mission in Savannah, the ambassadors will visit local high schools, participate in the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade, conduct community service projects, tour local museums, and meet with a local Girl Scouts Troop. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

    This work, Girl Scouts Navy Visit [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

